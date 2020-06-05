Carhartt’s Workwear Pocket T-Shirt for just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20), more

Amazon is offering Carhartt Men’s K87 Workwear Pocket Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $12.74 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s the lowest price in over a year. You can choose from an array of color options and this t-shirt is great for year-round wear. It also features a lightweight cotton material for comfort and a tagless label. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 12,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find even more deals from Amazon.

Another great deal is the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Lightweight Underwear that’s marked down to $11. For comparison, these underwear are regularly priced at $17 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 1,000 reviews.

Finally, be ready for gardening season with the Carhartt Work Flex Gloves that are marked down to $12 Prime shipped. These gloves are regularly priced at $20 and feature spandex material for added comfort.

Carhartt’s K87 Pocket T-Shirt features:

Rib-knit crewneck holds its shape throughout the workday.

Durable left-side chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label keeps items close at hand.

Tagless neck label doesn’t scratch.

Carhartt short sleeve work wear pocket t-shirt is an all-purpose work shirt that is perfect in warm weather or for layering when it gets cold.

Also been designed with side-seamed construction to minimize twisting and maximize comfort. Non-Chlorine Bleach.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!