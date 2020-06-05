Microsoft’s new Surface Dock 2 falls by $58 at Amazon, now $202

Jun. 5th 2020

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $201.95 shipped. That’s $58 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This powerful hub was released by Microsoft less than a month ago. It has a 199-watt power supply and supports two 4K monitors at 60Hz. A clean design is in tow and it has a total of four USB-C ports. You’ll also find two USB-A, a 3.5mm in/out audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Ratings are still rolling in for this recently-released product, but rest assured Microsoft is reputable. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Keep $152 in your pocket when opting for Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub + Qi Charger at $50. It works with PCs, Chromebooks, and MacBooks while delivering a Qi charger, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and a passthrough USB-C input.

Truth be told, I have only one hub for my MacBook Air and it’s AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Each and every time I’ve used it, this accessory has been sturdy, convenient, reliable. Check out my review to learn more.

Microsoft Surface Dock 2 features:

  • Instantly turn your Surface into a desktop PC with the next-gen ports in new Surface Dock 2.
  • Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device and access external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more.
  • 199w power supply; longer Surface Connect cable (80 cm).
  • Supports dual 4K at 60Hz
  • 2 front-facing USB-C, 2 rear-facing USB-C (gen 2), 2 rear-facing USB-A, 3.5mm in/out audio jack, 1 gigabit Ethernet, Security lock support (Kensington compatible)

