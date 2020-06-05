Razor’s Euro Electric Scooter goes 15 MPH for up to 10-miles: $204 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter for $203.98 shipped. That’s $76 off recent pricing and is the best 1+ year Amazon offer we’ve tracked outside of one time a different colorway dropped to $169 back in March. This electric scooter sports a 170-pound weight limit and is made with ages 13 or older in mind. Speeds top out at 15-miles per hour and it can be driven for 40-minutes before it’ll need to be topped back off. The front and back feature 12-inch pneumatic tires and a retractable kickstand ensures you can easily park it once arriving at your destination. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to grab a matching Razor V-17 Youth Multi-Sport Helmet at $17. This will add peace of mind in case you were planning on gifting to a child in the family.

If you’d prefer a Segway, we spotted the company’s Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter priced from $617.50, which delivers $150+ in savings. While it costs more than the lead deal, it tries to make up for it with a 28-mile range and top speed of 19-miles per hour.

Razor Euro Electric Scooter features:

Scaled-down European-styled scooter with powerful electric motor;Some assembly required

Dressed up in bright metallic pink and accented with handlebar streamers just for girls

12-inch pneumatic tires for maximum power transfer; retractable kickstand

Carries riders at speeds of up to 15 MPH; storage compartment under padded seat

Recommended for ages 13 and older (170-pound weight limit)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!