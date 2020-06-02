Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter drops to 2020 low from $617.50 ($150+ off)

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped once added to your cart. Also available at Target, where RedCard members can drop the price to $617.50. Typically fetching $770, today’s offer is good for an up to $153 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 28-mile range and top speed of 19MPH, Segway’s Ninebot ES4 is ready to tackle commutes as well as leisure rides around the block. Its folding design ensures it won’t take up too much room when not in use and a built-in headlight means you’ll be able to hit the streets once the sun goes down, too. Over 255 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter instead. Right now it’ll drop to $499.99 once added to your cart at Target, or $475 for RedCard members. You’ll score a similar overall package to the lead deal, but with a 15-mile range and 15MPH top speed. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 305 customers.

We’re also still seeing a 25% discount on the RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard. Right now you’ll be able to bring it home for $180, offering a more affordable electric solution that can achieve up to 12MPH speeds.

Segway Ninebot ES4 features:

Equipped with internal and external lithium ion batteries, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES4 has a nominal capacity doubling that of the ES2. Travel farther and reach your destination quicker than ever before. The extra power comes with controlled acceleration for a smoother ride and a cruise control option so you can ride in comfort. Thanks to the textured anti-slip handle, you’ll enjoy better grip and control.

