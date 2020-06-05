TOMS Flash Sale takes extra 30% off all markdowns with deals from $26

Just in time for summer, TOMS takes an extra 30% off all markdowns with promo code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. Inside this event you can find deals on sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Carlo Topanga Sneaker. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $31. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and look nice with shorts for summer weather. You can choose from twelve fun color options too. Score even more deals by hitting the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out MVMT’s Father’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select watches and sunglasses.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!