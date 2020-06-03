MVMT Father’s Day Sale takes 25% off classic styles of watches and sunglasses

The MVMT Father’s Day Sale takes 25% off classic styles and gift boxes with code DAD25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday style with the men’s Ivory Oak Watch that’s marked down to $225. To compare, this watch was originally priced at $300. It’s classic design is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down. The leather band and stainless steel face is durable to last for years to come as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from MVMT customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the men’s Reveler Tortoise Sunglasses that are marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $70. These sunglasses are perfect for summer and they’re available in four color options. They also feature 100% UV protection and logos on each side that add a fashionable touch.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!