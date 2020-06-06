Save nearly 40% on a 1-year sub to The Washington Post, now $30 (Reg. $59)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 1-year Digital Subscription to The Washington Post for $30. Normally $59, today’s deal saves nearly 40% and beats our last mention by $15. The Washington Post is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest political news from around the world. This digital subscription gives you access on your favorite smart devices, including Kindle Fire, computer, iPad, and Android. Just remember to cancel the subscription before next year, otherwise you’ll be charged the full $59 renewal price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to give The Washington Post a try without picking up an entire year? It’s available on Kindle for $12 per month right now. Sure, it’s not as great of a deal as today’s lead deal, but if you only need a month’s worth of coverage, it’ll save you nearly $20.

The Washington Post:

You’re supporting news that matters. Read Pulitzer Prize-winning content, essential investigative stories, and esteemed political and international coverage, plus groundbreaking augmented reality experiences, interactive articles, and galleries from our photographers around the world.

