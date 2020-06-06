High-end looks adorn Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan/Heater: $180 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the refurbished Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $270 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is among the best we’ve tracked. By wielding both heat and fan functionality, this Dyson unit can work year-round while also reducing overall clutter. A blade-less form-factor delivers sleek looks that’ll easily blend with your home, office, and more. It’s backed by an official 6-month Dyson warranty. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need heating functionality, Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan is only $70. It sports 8 differing speed levels, allowing you to find an ideal setting in almost any situation.

While you’re at it, why not consider snatching up one of these Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuums while they’re as low as $200? As with the lead deal, an abundance of savings is in store thanks to the fact these are Dyson-refurbished units.

Dyson Hot + Cool features:

Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer

Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment

Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!