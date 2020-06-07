Save up to 22% on knitted blankets and other home decor from $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bourina Home (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 22% off a selection of its home fashion pieces starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Knitted Decorative Blanket at $22.39. Down from $28, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. This knitted blanket measures 80- by 60-inches and is made of a soft and silky acrylic fabric. Adding this to your couch is a great way to elevate its look, especially for furniture that has seen better days. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 3,800 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the 1-day only sale for additional styles for your furniture. With up to 22% in savings to be had, there are plenty of other options to choose from if the design we highlighted above doesn’t fit with your sense of decor. Find all the deals right here from $16.

Bourina Home Knitted Blanket features:

Made of 100% high quality acrylic, very soft silky lightweight touch, cozy and warm thin throw, strong anti-sunlight and excellent light fastness print just on one side. Use high-speed weaving equipment,high knitted density ,skilfully crafted design with geometric pattern and rolled fringed edges for a beautiful finish.

