Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch hits $199 (Save $96), more in its 40% off sale

Fossil has kicked off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking 40% off your entire purchase of watches, wallets, and more with code SAVE40. Some exclusions do apply and shipping is free across the board. Also as part of the sale, you’ll be able to score the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $199. Find it at Amazon, as well. Typically fetching $295, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Pairing an all-metal housing with your choice of leather, metal, and other bands, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. You’ll find the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside heart rate monitoring, GPS, an over 24-hour battery life. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Be sure to head over to shop all of Fossil’s 40% off sale for even more discounts on wardrobe upgrades and the like. Whether you’re in the market for a new timepiece or want to debut with a new bag as social distancing comes to an end, this sale is packed with options to consider.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay. Now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more.

