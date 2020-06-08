An Amazon furniture sale has struck and it is outfitted with a variety of Walker Edison and Sauder furniture pieces at up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Hairpin TV Stand for $172.98 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best prices we’ve tracked recently. This stylish piece is ready to dress up almost any room in your home. It’s marketed as a TV stand, but arguably it can used in a multitude of other ways. If you do opt to use it in the living room, it’s ready to support up to 250-pounds and has cable management features throughout. It measures 25- by 52- by 16-inches, providing ample space while also ensuring it can fit in a lot of different areas. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options in today’s Amazon furniture sale priced from $86.

More from the Amazon furniture sale:

No matter which piece of furniture you pick up, I highly recommend using today’s savings on an AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $28. It’s dead-simple to install and is ready for TVs up to 80-inches in size.

Now that you’re ready for a massive TV, don’t miss out the sale we spotted on Samsung’s recently-released 75-inch Crystal 4K screen at $998. This beats previous deals we’ve found by $100, ushering in $300 in savings.

Walker Edison Hairpin TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 25″ H x 52″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Shelving is not adjustable

Made from high-grade MDF, durable laminate, and metal legs

For TV’s up to 56″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!