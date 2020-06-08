Samsung’s new 75-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV gets largest discount yet, now $998

- Jun. 8th 2020 1:49 pm ET

$998
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV (TU-8000) for $997.99 shipped. That’s up to $300+ off the going rate found at retailers like Beach Camera and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. If you’ve got room for a TV of this size, now’s an excellent time to strike. It’s one of Samsung’s 2020 models, delivering features ranging from Alexa and Bixby built-in to 4K HDR, Apple AirPlay 2, and the list goes on. For those having a hard time wrapping their head around how large this TV is, I recently bought a 65-inch model at Best Buy and the box needed to be removed for it to fit in my SUV. When it comes to ports, this Samsung offering has three HDMI, two USB, Ethernet, Optical Audio, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with one of Samsung’s latest soundbars. The 2.1-channel model is currently $167, which is $30 off MSRP. It can automatically detect what type of audio is being played and then tweak itself for a better audio experience.

That’s just one of Samsung’s 2020 soundbar offerings. The company unveiled a total of seven new offerings last month, with Dolby Atmos, object tracking, Alexa, and more. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV features:

  • CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • MULTI VOICE: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby.
  • SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.
  • HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.
  • CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.ha

$998
Samsung

