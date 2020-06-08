Amazon takes up to 55% off Timbuk2 and Fossil MacBook + iPad-ready bags

- Jun. 8th 2020 3:00 pm ET

Amazon is offering a selection of Fossil and Timbuk2 bags at up to 55% off. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Robin Pack for $115 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. This stylish offering sports a 20-liter capacity, dual side pockets, and enough room for 13-inch MacBooks or iPad Pro adorned with a currently-discounted Magic Keyboard. The top of this bag features a magnetic closure that allows you to quickly stow and access everything from keys to sunglasses, and much more. A rain-fly is also bundled, ensuring that you have yet another layer of protection when you get caught in bad weather. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Over the weekend we spotted a wide variety of discounted Thule, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags. While many styles sold out, there are still options available and priced from $16. Swing by to see if any of those offerings will suit your needs.

Timbuk2 Robin Pack features:

  • THE ROBIN PACK: Small but feature packed weatherproof flap top pack for everyday carry
  • KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal laptop sleeve (up to 13″) with hook and loop flap; 20L of carrying capacity; Dual side pockets, perfect for hydration and your lock; Quick access front pockets with flap or zipper for bus pass, keys, or snacks;
  • CLEVER EXTRAS: Flap top with magnetic closures to protect your stuff from the elements; Hidden vista loop, under the front bottom panel, for attaching blinky light when riding; In-pocket key keeper; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Zip away removable rain-fly for extra weather protection during downpours; Reinforced drainage holes in side pockets
  • MATERIALS & FIT: Cordura Nylon outer with coated Cordura detail for rugged performance and weather protection; Extra water resistant drop-liner for even more weather protection; Woven mesh reflective panel to keep you visible when out at night; ”Airmesh” back panel for most comfortable and cool commutes; Perfectly proportioned for smaller bodies

