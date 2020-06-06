Amazon slashes Thule, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $9

- Jun. 6th 2020 9:55 am ET

From $9
Amazon has a large selection of Timbuk2, Thule, and Osprey bags discounted to as low as $9. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra 30L Backpack for $99.96 shipped. That’s around $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This highly-rated backpack features enough room to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro or any other Apple laptop currently in the lineup. You’ll also find a dedicated tablet slot, perfect for stowing an iPad or similar device. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $9.

More bags on sale:

Find even more backpacks on sale when perusing yesterday’s post. There you’ll find Samsonite Kombi at $35, which is a new low, as well as Osprey’s unique Arcane Tote Backpack for $54.50.

Thule Subterra 30L Backpack features:

  • Protects your laptop in the padded laptop sleeve with Safe Edge construction
  • Protect your tablet in the dedicated storage pocket with soft, interior lining
  • Cords are neatly managed between your device and your mobile charger in the internal Power Pocket
  • Access your laptop through the top-loading compartment or the side zipper
  • Make traveling easier by attaching to rolling luggage using the pass-through panel

