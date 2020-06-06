Amazon slashes Thule, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $9

Amazon has a large selection of Timbuk2, Thule, and Osprey bags discounted to as low as $9. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra 30L Backpack for $99.96 shipped. That’s around $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This highly-rated backpack features enough room to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro or any other Apple laptop currently in the lineup. You’ll also find a dedicated tablet slot, perfect for stowing an iPad or similar device. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $9.

More bags on sale:

Find even more backpacks on sale when perusing yesterday’s post. There you’ll find Samsonite Kombi at $35, which is a new low, as well as Osprey’s unique Arcane Tote Backpack for $54.50.

Thule Subterra 30L Backpack features:

Protects your laptop in the padded laptop sleeve with Safe Edge construction

Protect your tablet in the dedicated storage pocket with soft, interior lining

Cords are neatly managed between your device and your mobile charger in the internal Power Pocket

Access your laptop through the top-loading compartment or the side zipper

Make traveling easier by attaching to rolling luggage using the pass-through panel

