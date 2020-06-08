Apple’s latest MacBook Air now on sale from $899 shipped

Update: Amazon has the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air at $899.99 shipped in all colors.

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,199 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal is a $100 savings and a match of our previous mention. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more.

Leverage your savings and grab a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!