DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set returns to $147 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT75049) for $146.84 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Once armed with this expansive DEWALT tool kit you’ll be ready to tackle all sorts of new projects. Each piece features a non-slip gripping surface with deep laser-etched markings for quick and simple identification. Its 72-tooth gear system is made with high-torque ratcheting in mind and an included carrying case ensures each piece has its own place and is protected from the elements. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t attached to DEWALT, you could opt for Amazon’s in-house 123-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $62. It too includes a carrying case, but bear in mind that it’s a bit smaller and only has a 1-year warranty compared to the limited lifetime offer found in DEWALT’s set.

Oh, and while we’re on the topic of tools, don’t forget about Home Depot’s 1-day DEWALT and Milwaukee sale. There’s quite a bit to pick from, but we’ve selected a few top picks to make shopping a bit easier. Peruse the sale to take up to 40% off.

DEWALT 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Deep laser etched markings for Easy socket size identification

5 Degree arc swing and slim head Design

72 Tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting

Low profile directional lever

Easy one hand operation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!