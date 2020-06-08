Home Depot’s 1-day DEWALT and Milwaukee sale takes up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tool kits from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more along with a selection of discounted accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 3-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s down from the usual $275 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You’ll receive over $315 worth of value here based on original prices. This bundle includes a drill, impact driver, and a circular saw. You’ll receive two 20V batteries along with a wall charger. If you’re looking to tackle some basic DIY tasks this summer, having this combo kit on hand will certainly be helpful. Plus it’s compatible with the rest of DEWALT’s 20V lineup. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Those looking for a more robust setup will want to consider Milwaukee’s M18 4-tool Combo Kit at $349. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and $50 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive even more tools here in comparison to today’s lead deal, including two saws, an LED flash light, and a wet/dry vac. It’s a great way to build out a tool chest quickly with a number of essentials, plus the necessary batteries to tackle any job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT 3-tool Bundle features:

Designed to handle most drilling and driving applications, this Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver Kit from DeWalt is the perfect addition to your tool box. Each drill/driver features a high-speed transmission and a 20-Volt Max system that is compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries. The included three LED light ring helps provide visibility without shadows getting in your way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!