Fill up your library with these discounted Kindle books from $2 at Amazon

Amazon is continuing with its wide-ranging Kindle eBook sales today. We are now tracking a number of deals on a new batch of titles with deals starting from $2. One standout is the The Other Einstein: A Novel for $2.99. Regularly as much as $17 with hardcore versions selling for $40, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This is the story of Albert Einstein’s wife, “a brilliant physicist in her own right, whose contribution to the special theory of relativity is hotly debated and may have been inspired by her own profound and very personal insight.” It is rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 readers and carries best-seller status in Amazon’s Biographical Historical Fiction category. Head below for even more notable deals from the sale.

While time is winding down now, you can still get in on the latest DiscountMags magazine sale from under $5, not to mention all the digital reads on Amazon from $5. Go scoop up your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and then head over to our ComiXology deals hub for all of the most notable graphic novels up for grabs right now.

In the tradition of The Paris Wife and Mrs. Poe, The Other Einstein offers us a window into a brilliant, fascinating woman whose light was lost in Einstein’s enormous shadow. It is the story of Einstein’s wife, a brilliant physicist in her own right, whose contribution to the special theory of relativity is hotly debated and may have been inspired by her own profound and very personal insight.