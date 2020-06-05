DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Hot 100 Sale with a series of notable offers on Wired magazine, National Geographic, Women’s Health, and much more. With just about all of the most popular titles starting at under $5 this weekend, this is great opportunity to renew your subs at a discount or jump in for the first time. Shipping is free across the board and there is absolutely no sales tax here either. All of the details are down below.

While just about all of the most popular titles are on sale this weekend, including Wired, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Popular Science, and many more, we are also seeing a notable offer on National Geographic. Regularly $39 or more at Amazon, you can now score a one-year subscription for $19 or two years for $30 with free shipping every month. Outside of a few holiday deals or during larger bundle offers, this is one of the best price we have tracked.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer some digital Kindle magazines instead? Amazon still has loads of them on sale from $5 and don’t forget to scoop up your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies while you’re at it. But if it’s the superheroes you’re after, you’re in luck. Our ComiXology guide is jam-packed full of notable deals from the Marvel universe to DC characters and Ghost in the Shell, among others.

More details on National Geographic:

National Geographic magazine has maintained its status as one of the most-read publications for over one hundred years because of its quality educational content, riveting emotional stories, and vivid photographic essays. Its in-depth analysis of breaking news and detailed coverage of trending topics delves deep into the topics of geography, popular science, history, culture, and current events. It also includes informative articles on the environment, stunning images of Mother Nature at her best, and exhilarating tales of wild adventures. National Geographic magazine offers you an inside look at the most interesting people and places from all over the world. Many stories contain detailed maps and images that take you along for the incredible journey.

