Unwrap a new Dyson Siri-ready Pure Hot + Cool while its $150 off (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Dyson WiFi Pure Hot + Cool, Heater/Fan/Air Purifier (HP02) for $449.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest new condition Amazon offer we have tracked. This deal even undercuts certified-renewed Amazon pricing. for This Dyson deal easily distinguishes itself from many of the discounts we find thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity. This paves the way for Alexa and Siri voice control, allowing you to adjust a room’s climate by saying a few words to your preferred assistant. The Dyson Link app can also remotely toggle features while also providing details surrounding the air quality of your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If having a fan is your primary concern, you can nab Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan for $70. While it costs considerably less, you will forfeit both heating and purifying capabilities. Wi-Fi connectivity is also lacking, preventing Siri or Alexa voice control.

Strike a balanced with a Dyson-refurbished Hot + Cool Fan/Heater at $180. Once again, it doesn’t have Wi-Fi connectivity or purifying abilities, but you’ll still garner year-round use thanks to its heating and cooling feature set.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

Triple Functionality: Purifies year round; Heats with thermostatic control in winter; Cooling fan in summer

HEPA Filter: Removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander; Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes

Set & Forget: Auto mode monitors the room and reacts to airborne pollutants, switching on and off to maintain the optimum air quality

Wi-Fi Enabled: Alexa & Siri compatible

