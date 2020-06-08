Unwrap a new Dyson Siri-ready Pure Hot + Cool while its $150 off (Amazon low)

- Jun. 8th 2020 2:30 pm ET

$150 off
0

Amazon is offering the Dyson WiFi Pure Hot + Cool, Heater/Fan/Air Purifier (HP02) for $449.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest new condition Amazon offer we have tracked. This deal even undercuts certified-renewed Amazon pricing. for This Dyson deal easily distinguishes itself from many of the discounts we find thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity. This paves the way for Alexa and Siri voice control, allowing you to adjust a room’s climate by saying a few words to your preferred assistant. The Dyson Link app can also remotely toggle features while also providing details surrounding the air quality of your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If having a fan is your primary concern, you can nab Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan for $70. While it costs considerably less, you will forfeit both heating and purifying capabilities. Wi-Fi connectivity is also lacking, preventing Siri or Alexa voice control.

Strike a balanced with a Dyson-refurbished Hot + Cool Fan/Heater at $180. Once again, it doesn’t have Wi-Fi connectivity or purifying abilities, but you’ll still garner year-round use thanks to its heating and cooling feature set.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

  • Triple Functionality: Purifies year round; Heats with thermostatic control in winter; Cooling fan in summer
  • HEPA Filter: Removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander; Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes
  • Set & Forget: Auto mode monitors the room and reacts to airborne pollutants, switching on and off to maintain the optimum air quality
  • Wi-Fi Enabled: Alexa & Siri compatible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$150 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dyson

About the Author