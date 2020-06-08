Fix almost anything at home with an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $12

When some items break, mending them with regular glue is almost impossible. In contrast, Sugru can be molded before setting to form a strong silicone rubber repair. You can currently get an 8-pack of Sugru, high-tech putty, for just $12 (Orig. $19.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Billed as the world’s first multi-purpose moldable glue, Sugru can be molded for 30 minutes after it comes out of the pack. This means you have ample time to make a repair, and the glue can be shaped with your fingers like Play-Doh.

After half an hour, Sugru starts to set; 24 hours later, the silicone will be permanently fixed. It sticks to glass, ceramics, wood, metal, and plastics, creating a bond that can support up to 4.4 pounds.

The silicone has many other impressive properties. Sugru can withstand temperatures between -58°F and 356°F, and it doesn’t fade over time in sunlight. The rubber also absorbs vibrations and shocks, while providing insulation for electricity — useful for repairing devices around your home.

Sugru is perfect for fixing small objects and electronics, and you can even use the silicone to create something new.

Order now for $12 to get an 8-pack of Sugru, and choose from black, white, black & white, classic colors, or black & white & grey.

