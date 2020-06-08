Make Nitro cold brew at home with GrowlerWerks’ uKeg, now $150 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $149.99 shipped. This is within $2 of its all-time low and is the best available. For comparison, it goes for $199 normally. If you’re a fan of Nitro cold brew coffee, this brewer is a must-have kitchen gadget. The double-walled stainless steel design keeps your drink cold all day long, ensuring that it’s always ready for you to enjoy. Plus, the regulator cap keeps the bottle pressurized for weeks at a time, guaranteeing that your drink will be fresh for weeks. This all-in-one system brews and infuses your coffee in one step. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, you’ll need “Nitro Chargers” for this brewer to function. Luckily, a 5-pack is just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll use one charger for each brew, but that provides around 50-ounces of coffee, lasting you several days per session.

Something else that will be useful is this 35-pack of disposable cold brew coffee filter bags. For just $16 Prime shipped, this will help you make months worth of coffee before it’s time to purchase it again.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Maker features:

MAKE NITRO AT HOME – the uKeg Nitro brews and infuses to make delicious nitro cold brew Coffee, at the convenience of home.

SAVE MONEY – make nitro cold brew for a fraction of the retail cost.

NITRO GAS CHARGERS NOT INCLUDED – uses 16g nitro chargers sold separately.

STAYS COLD – double-wall vacuum insulation keeps brew cold All day. Stainless steel vessel is durable and portable.

STAYS FRESH – the regulator cap automatically maintains pressure to keep nitro fresh for weeks. Perfect for making, storing or pouring cold brew.

