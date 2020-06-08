Store it all on WD’s 5TB My Passport portable HDD for $100 shipped (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally $120, this is a match for the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering 5TB of portable storage, this external hard drive requires no extra power to function. Just plug up the included USB 3.0 cable and you’re ready to go. It easily fits in your backpack thanks to its slim form-factor and ensures you’ll always have your data easily accessible. Plus, it works great fantastically with Time Machine, keeping your Mac backed up with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need USB-C and a bit of extra speed? SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is a great alternative. Even though it’s just 1TB instead of 5TB, you’ll get speeds of up to 550MB/s, which beats today’s lead deal which will top out at around 100MB/s. At $89 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

For higher-end setups, the Synology 5-Bay DS1019+ DiskStation NAS is a must-see alternative. It has five storage bays, and this bundle comes with three 10TB Seagate IronWolf HDDs for ample storage. At $1,350, while a pricy investment, you’ll not regret picking up Synology’s high-end NAS for your data storage needs.

WD 5TB Portable HDD features:

Automatic backup Easy to use

Password Protection + 256 bit AES hardware encryption

Western Digital Discovery Software for Western Digital backup, password Protection and drive management

