Save up to $150 on Synology DS1019+ NAS bundles at new all-time lows

Adorama is currently offering the Synology 5-Bay DS1019+ DiskStation NAS bundled with three 10TB Seagate IronWolf Hard Drives for $1,349.99 shipped. Typically picking up the NAS and drives separately would run you $1,500, with today’s offer saving you $150, beating the combined 2020 lows by $65, and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. Synology’s DS1019+ NAS is perfect for kickstarting a home media server, backup system, and so much more. You’ll get 30TB of raw storage in the bundle, with room for two extra hard drives down the road. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and shoppers agree with a 4.7/5 star rating.

Also on sale today, Adorama has a similar Synology DS1019+ bundle with three 8TB IronWolf Hard Drives for $1,189.99. Amounting to a $1,300 value, you’ll save $110 here with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen to date on the package. Essentially the same as the lead deal, you’re just looking at 24TB of storage instead of 30.

Or if you’re just looking to add some extra storage to your daily driver, skip the NAS altogether and score Samsung’s T5 500GB External USB-C SSD while it’s on sale for $80. You’re not getting anywhere close to the same amount of storage, but can count on faster transfer speeds.

Synology DiskStation DS1019+ NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1019+ is a 5-bay NAS designed for small offices and professional home users. With versatile built-in applications, DS1019+ easily fulfills your various office requirements, including collaboration, file sharing, data backup and recovery, and is even ready for virtualization deployment. Its 4K video transcoding capability also makes it a perfect fit for streaming and sharing your ultra HD video collections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!