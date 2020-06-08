Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes up to $90 off today with free shipping

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Lunar Blue, HX9954/56) for $195.97 shipped. Regularly $280, with very similar models fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $84 or 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While this package might be more expensive than your average toothbrush, this is quite an extensive bundle. Along with the brush itself, it also includes four brush heads, a brush head holder, the charging travel case, and that sweet at-home charger disguised as a glass. This model also sports three intensity settings as well as five brushing modes and handy pressure reminder notifications. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

Over on the official Best Buy eBay store, we also spotted the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush and Oral Irrigator Set (HX8492/42) on sale for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is at least $90 in savings and the best price we can find. This model makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It doesn’t include all the extra bells and whistles like the additional brush heads, but you will get the glass charger as well as an oral irrigator you won’t get with today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars.

But for something fast and easy that won’t break the bank, scoop up this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush instead while it’s on sale for $20.

More on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush:

Our best toothbrush ever for the most exceptional clean and complete care; Speed: Up to 62000 brush movement/min

Best in class clean: Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks in gum health mode versus a manual toothbrush

Brighten your smile with white plus mode to remove up to 100 percent more stains in just 3 days versus A manual toothbrush and personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 5 modes: Clean, White plus, gum health, deep clean plus and TongueCare plus

Get the best results with real time feedback, automated progress report, and automatic mode pairing that syncs your 8 premium brush heads to the optimal brushing mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!