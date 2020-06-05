Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush + charge base now $20 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX5611/01) for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40 or so, this model regularly sells for closer to $25 these days, including over at Walmart, and is now an additional 20% off. Said to “remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush,” this model comes with the most important features of an electric toothbrush like a built-in 2-minute brushing timer and compatibility with plenty of replacement heads to expand the life of the product. Its battery also lasts up to 2-weeks before it needs to be set on the included charge base. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Today’s deal is the most affordable rechargeable electric toothbrush we can find from a big-name brand. But even some of the lesser-known options are listed at more than $20 right now. You’re best bet for a more affordable solution that isn’t entirely manual is something like the Oral-B 3D White Action Power Toothbrush at around $6 Prime shipped. Pop a couple AA batteries inside and you’re ready to go for a fraction of the price with a 4+ star-rated toothbrush.
Speaking of oral care, you’ll want to give this water-powered flosser deal a closer look while it’s still down at $27. Then pop over to our home goods deal hub for even more.
More on the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush:
- Sonic fluid action gently pulses between the teeth and along the gum line while the brush strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health
- Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
- 2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time
- Rechargeable toothbrush with 2 weeks between charges
