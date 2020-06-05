Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush + charge base now $20 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX5611/01) for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40 or so, this model regularly sells for closer to $25 these days, including over at Walmart, and is now an additional 20% off. Said to “remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush,” this model comes with the most important features of an electric toothbrush like a built-in 2-minute brushing timer and compatibility with plenty of replacement heads to expand the life of the product. Its battery also lasts up to 2-weeks before it needs to be set on the included charge base. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the most affordable rechargeable electric toothbrush we can find from a big-name brand. But even some of the lesser-known options are listed at more than $20 right now. You’re best bet for a more affordable solution that isn’t entirely manual is something like the Oral-B 3D White Action Power Toothbrush at around $6 Prime shipped. Pop a couple AA batteries inside and you’re ready to go for a fraction of the price with a 4+ star-rated toothbrush.

More on the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush:

Sonic fluid action gently pulses between the teeth and along the gum line while the brush strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Rechargeable toothbrush with 2 weeks between charges

