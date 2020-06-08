Purify your space with an Airthereal filtration system at $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Air Purifier (APH230C) for $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly between $80 and $90 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is designed with HEPA filtration to remove “99.97% of airborne particles” from spaces up to 315-sq. ft., but it’s actually quite light and portable for moving around the house/office. This model is also backed by a much longer warranty than your typical air purifier at 4-years. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering how pricey air purifiers can get, today’s offer is quite a notable one. However, if it’s just a small, personal-sized space you’re looking to purify, there are more affordable options out there. Something like the hOmeLabs 3-in-1 Compact Ionic HEPA Air Purifier is a great alternative at $40 (clip the on-page coupon), but it will only be able to purify your immediate area. Over 900 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating.

Be sure to give our hands-on video review of the Okaysou AirMax8L air purifier a closer look then head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Airthereal Air Purifier:

Pure Morning APH230C is positioned for its high performance and cost-effectiveness. With a CADR rating of 135CFM, it covers spaces around 315 sq ft, perfect for daily use in the office and bedroom. Originally designed for the US Army, HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger– 166 times smaller than a human hair! Tired of lying in bed at night listening to the hum of your air purifier? No more! The max operating noise in sleep mode is only 24 decibels, making the APH230C quieter than a whisper or rustling leaves on a crisp fall day.

