If you’re spending more time at home these days, you might be thinking of ways you can make it a little more pleasant. One way to help with dust, odors, and overall air quality is to use an air purifier like the Okaysou AirMax8L. With a relatively clean overall design, easy to use and understand controls, the AirMax8L is a great option priced at $118. Check out the video below to see more.

Setting up the AirMax9L

Before you turn on the AirMaz8L for the first time, you need to take off the cover and remove the two filters from their packaging. Removing the door and filters is very easy. There is a magnetic connection for the door, and then it pulls upwards to remove completely.

The two filters combine different elements for five different stages of filtration. It can help with pet odor and dander, dust and also break down harmful gases like formaldehyde and ammonia. In an 800-square foot room, the AirMax8L will circulate air 1.5-times per hour. In a 500-square foot, it will circulate 3-times per hour and up to 5-times per hour in a 320-square foot room.

Clean air, clean design

Overall the design is nice and clean. It has a modern black and white color scheme, but the large logo on the otherwise clean front of the AirMax8L is kind of unfortunate in my opinion. Sure, you want people to know the brand, but it could be done much more discrete than that. Otherwise, the AirMax8L measures in at 13- by 7.25- by 20.25-inches. The inlet is in the back, so you need to make sure that there is some space between it and the closest wall.

Okaysou AirMax8L: Video

Controls

On top of the air purifier, we have buttons for speed, a child lock, a power button, a sleep button, and a timer button. Most of these are pretty self-explanatory, but the child lock button, when held for three seconds, will lock all buttons so that they can’t be easily tampered with. Hold the button for three seconds again to turn it off and control the purifier.

To make the AirMax8L a little better at night, the sleep button sets the purifier on the lowest speed setting and turns all of the lights off so it isn’t disruptive in a dark room.

Sound

Anther air purifier that I’ve spend time with, the Coway AirMega smart air purifier, automatically adjusts fan speeds to the contaminants it detects. On the lowest fan speed, you can barely hear it. On the loudest setting though, it sounds like it’s getting ready to take off.

The Okaysou AirMax8L is pretty audible even when on the lowest fan setting. It doesn’t auto-adjust so this might be a good setting for just normal use, but it is audible and sounds like a fan set on a low setting. That’s something I liked about the Coway. In normal use, it isn’t even audible, but when it detects contaminants it will speed up the fan until the air is deemed good again.

Eliminating odor

One of the main features of the AirMax8L is the ability to help eliminate odors. I used it when I was cleaning a catbox to see how it would help. Having it running nearby obviously didn’t eliminate the odor immediately, but it did help to make it go away faster. It’s also supposed to help with pet hair and other odors, so we’ve been keeping it in our entryway near where our cat eats and where his catbox is.

Filters should last for up to 8-months, depending on how many contaminants the purifier is removing. A light will illuminate on the top to let you know when a filter needs to be replaced. The filters cost about $19 each to replace, so you’re looking at $38 total when that light turns on.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Okaysou AirMax8L seems like it does a good job of helping to eliminate odors and contaminants in an area. It’s not as quiet as the Coway Airmega, but it also isn’t as loud on the highest setting. It’s super easy to use and has a pretty long filter life at eight months. A 5-year warranty also brings some peace of mind to ensure that the AirMax8L will last a while.

