SanDisk’s massive, yet tiny 1TB Extreme MicroSD Card drops to $230 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD Card for $229.99 shipped. Matched at B&H and Adorama. That’s $30 off the going rate and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve seen over the last few months. Whether you have a Nintendo Switch, drone, or DSLR, this MicroSD card is here to squash any storage concerns that you may have. As a part of SanDisk’s Extreme lineup, you can expect speeds of up to 160MB/s, allowing it to easily handle 4K video recording and many other intensive tasks. A full-size SD card adapter is also included, further expanding its device compatibility. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a way to read and write to your new card? Anker has you covered with its 2-in-1 reader for $13. It features a minimal design that’s aimed at helping you quickly and efficiently get the job done. If you’re looking for something more expansive, check out our review on AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD Card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos(2); Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready(2) with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)(5)

