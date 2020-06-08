Anker drops new Amazon sale from $11: Truly wireless earbuds $45, eufyCam, more

- Jun. 8th 2020 9:11 am ET

0

Anker is back with a new Amazon sale today headlined by its Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds at $44.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a $15 discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These popular truly wireless earbuds sport a familiar, AirPods-like, design along with up to 40-hours of playback on a full charge. Plus, they are IPX7 waterproof, so you can take them to the beach, on long runs, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C/A Wall Charger for $28.15. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag. Anker’s dual-port wall charger is great for frequent travelers, with a 2.4A USB-A plug and up to 60W on the USB-C port. It’s backed by Anker’s GaN technology, so the overall footprint is smaller than older options on the market today. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hit the jump for additional top picks from this week’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Anker Soundcore Liberty P2 Earbuds feature:

  • Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8. 0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression.
  • Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.
  • 40-Hour Playtime* with Fast Charge: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.

