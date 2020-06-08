Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses up to 75% off at Woot, today only!

For 1-day only, Woot’s Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglass Sale offers select styles at up to 75% off for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery or it’s $6 for non-Prime members. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses that are marked down to just $55. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $163. These sunglasses are a perfect option for this summer and the polarized lens promotes visual clarity. They also can be worn by both men or women alike. Plus, you can choose from two color options: black or yellow. Find the rest of our top picks from Woot’s Flash Sale below and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Sale that’s going on now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!