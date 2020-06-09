Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $220 off across various configs

Amazon is clearing out 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro inventory with up to $220 off. Free shipping is available for all with select offers matched at B&H. Today’s lead deal is the Wi-Fi 256GB model at $929. That’s down the full $220 and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, you’d pay $1,099 for the similar 2020 model. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Browse through various other models on sale right here.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on AirPods Pro, various MacBooks, and much more.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

