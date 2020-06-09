Amazon snack sale from $6: Frito-Lay party mix, RITZ crackers, candy, more

Amazon is now offering the 40-pack Frito-Lay Party Mix for $11.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to manually cancel it afterwards if you don’t regular deliveries. Typically in the $14 to $17 range at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked. Great for packing lunches and just a quick snack while at home, this is a perfect chance to stock up on snacks at a discount. This bundle features 40-single-serve favorites like “Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay’s BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, and much more.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More snack deals below.

We have also spotted a few more notable grocery and snack deals at Amazon. Just remember to opt for the Subscribe & Save option where available on the deals listed below to get the lowest possible price:

More on the Frito-Lay Party Mix:

40 Single Serve favorites Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay’s BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Original Fritos, and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips

With eight different varieties, there’s sure to be something everyone will love

These much loved treats are fun to enjoy at lunch, as an after school snack, or party refreshment

