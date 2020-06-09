Home Depot takes up to 25% off Kohler faucets, accessories, more today only

- Jun. 9th 2020 9:18 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers Kohler faucets, mirrors, and bathroom accessories at up to 25% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Kohler Tyne Pull-down Spray Kitchen Faucet at $139. It typically goes for $170 or more. This simple faucet offers a pull-down sprayhead with touch control along with a magnetic dock to keep it in place. It also features Kohler’s sweep spray nozzle, which delivers a “wide, powerful blade of water to sweep your dishes and sink clean.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Kohler Venza Widespread 2-handle Bathroom Faucet at $109 in polished chrome. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best we can find from an authorized retailer. This sleek bathroom faucet is affordable with an all-chrome finish that is sure to look great in most settings. The handles come pre-assembled, so all you have to do is set it up and you’ll be ready to roll. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale, where you’ll find additional price drops on Kohler faucets, accessories, and more. With free shipping, this is a great time to refresh your kitchen or bathroom at a notable discount. Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on everyday necessities to upgrade your space.

Kohler Tyne Faucet features:

With clean lines, the Tyne kitchen faucet is a beautifully simple addition to nearly any decor. The high-arching spout easily clears pots and pans while the pull-down sprayhead featuring Sweep spray delivers a wide, forceful spray, simplifying kitchen cleanup. Pre-assembled supply hoses and quick-connect fittings make installation easy.

