Home Depot takes up to 25% off Kohler faucets, accessories, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers Kohler faucets, mirrors, and bathroom accessories at up to 25% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Kohler Tyne Pull-down Spray Kitchen Faucet at $139. It typically goes for $170 or more. This simple faucet offers a pull-down sprayhead with touch control along with a magnetic dock to keep it in place. It also features Kohler’s sweep spray nozzle, which delivers a “wide, powerful blade of water to sweep your dishes and sink clean.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Kohler Venza Widespread 2-handle Bathroom Faucet at $109 in polished chrome. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best we can find from an authorized retailer. This sleek bathroom faucet is affordable with an all-chrome finish that is sure to look great in most settings. The handles come pre-assembled, so all you have to do is set it up and you’ll be ready to roll. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale, where you’ll find additional price drops on Kohler faucets, accessories, and more. With free shipping, this is a great time to refresh your kitchen or bathroom at a notable discount. Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on everyday necessities to upgrade your space.

Kohler Tyne Faucet features:

With clean lines, the Tyne kitchen faucet is a beautifully simple addition to nearly any decor. The high-arching spout easily clears pots and pans while the pull-down sprayhead featuring Sweep spray delivers a wide, forceful spray, simplifying kitchen cleanup. Pre-assembled supply hoses and quick-connect fittings make installation easy.

