Apple discounts Judd Apatow films from $7, Ultra HD titles $5, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale is highlighted by a number of Judd Apatow films under $10 plus a selection of 4K films and more at $5. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s newest promotion.
Judd Apatow film sale
Headlining this week is a selection of Judd Apatow films under $10. You’ll find iconic films from the last 20-years made famous by the popular director with at least 50% off the regular going rate. Here are a few of our top picks:
- The 40-year Old Virgin: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Superbad: $10 (Reg. $20)
- This is 40: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bridesmaids: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Pineapple Express: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Funny People: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Year One: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Big Sick: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Trainwreck: $10 (Reg. $20)
Other notable deals
- E.T.: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Cats: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Joker: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: $15 (Reg. $20)
- A Star is Born: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judy: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Die Hard: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ad Astra: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Karate Kid: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Gemini Man: $10 (Reg. $20)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Judy. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this film has collected stellar ratings so far.
