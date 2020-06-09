Apple discounts Judd Apatow films from $7, Ultra HD titles $5, more from $1

- Jun. 9th 2020 8:36 am ET

Apple’s latest movie sale is highlighted by a number of Judd Apatow films under $10 plus a selection of 4K films and more at $5. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s newest promotion.

Judd Apatow film sale

Headlining this week is a selection of Judd Apatow films under $10. You’ll find iconic films from the last 20-years made famous by the popular director with at least 50% off the regular going rate. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Judy. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this film has collected stellar ratings so far.

