Get four Apple Watch sport bands for under $9.50 Prime shipped

- Jun. 9th 2020 7:16 am ET

0

JuTu via Amazon offers a 4-pack of Sport Apple Watch Bands in various colors and sizes for $9.34 Prime shipped. Typically $13, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low.  These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. It’s a great way to add some new color to the mix this summer without paying a substantial upcharge. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Given today’s four for $9 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Tobifit Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Delighted varied colors Bands Compatible for Apple watch 38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm models; Compatible for Apple watch series 5/series 4/series 3/series 2/series 1. Just sport band, No watch included
  • Premium Material: Tobfit replacement Sport bands compatible with Apple watch band 38mm for women men are made of pure silicone and flexible elastomer. Easy to dry, make it more breathable and comfortable for your wrist. It also prevents skin from irritation, soft, lightweight and durable, make it doesn’t sweat on the arm when you workout
  • Easy Installation and Safety Buckle: The replacement watch bands with hypoallergenic nickel upgrade stainless steel pin-and-tuck Buckle, it resolved rusty problem make skin-friendly. 

