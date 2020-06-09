ESCORT, one of the premier radar and laser detector companies, just launched its latest Redline 360c, which is the “first-ever connected, extreme-range driver alert system.” This is ESCORT’S most sophisticated and powerful addition to their intelligent driver alert portfolio to-date. With twice the detection range of previous models, this radar detector can keep you safer than ever before. You’ll need to keep a few things in mind when picking up the new ESCORT Redline 360c, so keep reading to find out more.

Make sure radar detectors are legal to use in your area

City by city, state by state, the laws surrounding radar detectors can vary vastly. Some states allow it, while certain cities ban it, so you’ll absolutely want to check with local authorities before making the purchase here. If you can use them in your area then this dash-mounted radar detector has some absolutely killer features. With that out of the way, let’s dive in.

Filter out false alerts from long ranges with ESCORT Redline 360c

ESCORT’s latest Redline 360c radar detector has quite a bit of technology built-in. You’ll find extreme range here, which reaches up to two times the distance of the Reline EX, giving you an exact picture of what’s ahead, behind, and to the sides of you. There’s exceptional accuracy here, giving you as few false alerts as possible through AI-assisted filtering. This helps to know when there’s a real threat and when there isn’t. Plus, the powerful processor, which boasts 25x the ability of the Reline EX, gives rapid response times and faster alerts compared to previous generations.

Operate in stealth while enjoying a real-time shared community network

The Redline 360c by ESCORT offers advanced stealth operation, which means that it’s “invisible to all Radar Detector Detectors.” This feature ensures that you stay anonymous and drive under the radar.

There’s 360-degree directional awareness, which gives location accuracy within 2.5 meters in an all-around protective shield. Directional arrows show you exactly where the threat is, giving you the ability to know how best to avoid it.

ESCORT has a “driver network with over 100 million” real-time shared community alerts per year. This network provides “maximum protection” and can share information from your detector to others. From advanced alerts about red light cameras or speed traps, this network can help you avoid unnecessary tickets.

Pricing and availability

The ESCORT Redline 360c will retail for $749.95 and is available starting today. ESCORT does offer trade-ins, should you have an older model that you’re looking to upgrade.

