Score The Hobbit Trilogy for $20 on Blu-ray, more from $5 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering The Hobbit Trilogy on Blu-ray for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is within $5 of the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available right now. If you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkein, this movie series is a must-watch. My wife and I both love the Lord of the Rings trilogy and recently decided to go through the Hobbit. The story is great, has fantastic cinematics, and it’s a great way to get some backstory as to where the characters come from and learn more about Middle Earth. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great Blu-ray deals.

More about The Hobbit:

THE HOBBIT: AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEYTM Follow Bilbo Baggins, who – along with the Wizard Gandalf and 13 Dwarves, led by Thorin Oakenshield – is swept into an epic and treacherous quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor. THE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUGTM Our heroes escape the giant Spiders and Wood-elves of Mirkwood before encountering the mysterious Bard, who smuggles them into Lake-town. Finally reaching the Lonely Mountain, they confront the Dragon Smaug. THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIESTM The Dwarves of Erebor have reclaimed their homeland, but face the consequences of unleashing Smaug. As five great armies go to war, Bilbo fights for his life, and the races of Dwarves, Elves and Men must unite or be destroyed.

