Mountain Hardwear takes 60% off its web specials: Jackets, pullovers, more

- Jun. 9th 2020 11:17 am ET

0

Mountain Hardwear offers 60% off its web specials with code June60 at checkout. Elevated Rewards members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Keele Pullover that’s marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $120. This pullover is available in six color options and features water-repellant material to help keep you comfortable. It also has a large chest pocket to store essentials while you’re hiking or enjoying the outdoors. The pullover is nice to be layered during cold weather too. Find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Chaco Summer Sale that’s offering an extra 27% off already-reduced styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear

About the Author