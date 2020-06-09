Mountain Hardwear takes 60% off its web specials: Jackets, pullovers, more

Mountain Hardwear offers 60% off its web specials with code June60 at checkout. Elevated Rewards members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Keele Pullover that’s marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $120. This pullover is available in six color options and features water-repellant material to help keep you comfortable. It also has a large chest pocket to store essentials while you’re hiking or enjoying the outdoors. The pullover is nice to be layered during cold weather too. Find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Chaco Summer Sale that’s offering an extra 27% off already-reduced styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!