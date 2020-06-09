Amazon’s Osprey backpack sale takes 40% off various styles

Today we’ve spotted various Osprey backpacks marked down by 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack in Mud Red for $49.76 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. Despite wielding a compact size, this bag is ready to haul a 13-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, and the like. It’s constructed with recycled polyester fabric that’s “refined to the touch yet durable for everyday wear.” A total of 7.8 plastic bottles are used to craft each bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More Osprey backpacks on sale:

If none of these float your boat, swing by yesterday’s Timbuk2 and Fossil roundup to take up to 55% off one of those options. A total of five styles are available there, ensuring you have plenty to choose from.

Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large J-zip front panel access to internal compartment
  • Padded laptop and document sleeve (fits up to most 13″ laptops)
  • Zippered front panel scratch-free pocket and low-profile stretch water bottle side pocket
  • Internal organization including a small zip pocket and key clip

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
