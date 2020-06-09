Amazon’s Osprey backpack sale takes 40% off various styles

Today we’ve spotted various Osprey backpacks marked down by 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack in Mud Red for $49.76 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. Despite wielding a compact size, this bag is ready to haul a 13-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, and the like. It’s constructed with recycled polyester fabric that’s “refined to the touch yet durable for everyday wear.” A total of 7.8 plastic bottles are used to craft each bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More Osprey backpacks on sale:

If none of these float your boat, swing by yesterday’s Timbuk2 and Fossil roundup to take up to 55% off one of those options. A total of five styles are available there, ensuring you have plenty to choose from.

Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack features:

Large J-zip front panel access to internal compartment

Padded laptop and document sleeve (fits up to most 13″ laptops)

Zippered front panel scratch-free pocket and low-profile stretch water bottle side pocket

Internal organization including a small zip pocket and key clip

