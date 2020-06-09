Sauder and Walker Edison furniture deals abound at Amazon with up to 30% off

- Jun. 9th 2020 1:43 pm ET

0

Today Amazon is offering up a variety of notable furniture deals that are up to 30% off. Our top pick is Sauder’s Trestle Anywhere Console for $158 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a good way to refresh a dated space, this Sauder console is here to save the day. It’s affordably-priced and features quite a bit of storage. Measurements are roughly 24.5- by 11.5- by 35-inches, making it a great option for an entryway, living room, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

Today’s sale comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s furniture sale roundup where you can find up to 45% off indoor and outdoor solutions. There you will find TV stands, a bench, and much more.

Sauder Trestle Anywhere Console features:

  • Two adjustable shelves
  • Enclosed back panel
  • Soft White finish
  • Engineered wood construction
  • Assembled dimensions: L: 24.567″ x W: 11.496″ x H: 35.276

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
