Sauder and Walker Edison furniture deals abound at Amazon with up to 30% off

Today Amazon is offering up a variety of notable furniture deals that are up to 30% off. Our top pick is Sauder’s Trestle Anywhere Console for $158 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a good way to refresh a dated space, this Sauder console is here to save the day. It’s affordably-priced and features quite a bit of storage. Measurements are roughly 24.5- by 11.5- by 35-inches, making it a great option for an entryway, living room, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

Today’s sale comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s furniture sale roundup where you can find up to 45% off indoor and outdoor solutions. There you will find TV stands, a bench, and much more.

Sauder Trestle Anywhere Console features:

Two adjustable shelves

Enclosed back panel

Soft White finish

Engineered wood construction

Assembled dimensions: L: 24.567″ x W: 11.496″ x H: 35.276

