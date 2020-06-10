Apple’s official 61W USB-C Power Adapter returns to Amazon low: $46 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is offering the Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter for $46.16 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. While there’s a ton of USB-C power bricks out there, only a few are made Apple. This offering is one of them and it has more than enough power to top off a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Air, or iPad Pro. For those of you that wield a 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is still a great option to have around as it’s capable of juicing it up, albeit at slower speeds than what came with your device.

Ditch Apple branding to pocket 40% in further savings when opting for RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Charger. It’s currently down to to $27 when clipping the on-page coupon. An added perk of this offering is that it features both USB-C and USB-A and is smart enough to allocate power automatically. This means all power is sent to USB-C when only it is in use and is otherwise divvied up based on whatever the USB-A device can handle.

You know what else is an excellent Mac accessory? AirPods. Right now you can grab second-generation AirPods for a near Amazon low of $130. With a sticker price of $159, this offer shaves a respectable $29 off the top, making now a stellar time to refresh an old pair or finally climb on the truly-wireless headphone bandwagon.

Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter features:

The 61W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.

USB-C Power Adapter

USB-C Charge Cable sold separately

