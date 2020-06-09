AirPods 2 are within $1 of the Amazon low, upgrade today for $130 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. That’s $29 off and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. I’ve been rocking 2nd generation AirPods for around 5-months and I have not regretted my decision to upgrade. After 3-years with the first generation, battery life was downright awful so it was time to refresh what I had. It’s no joke that it felt like magic to get around 5-hours between charging sessions, and I really like being able to use Hey Siri from time to time. Another perk I’ve enjoyed is a faster Apple wireless chip that’s made pairing even faster. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Feed your AirPods in style with elago’s $11 Charging Stand. It’s an exact fit, allowing you to easily dock and top off your headphones, even when it’s dark. Nearly 400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4/5 star rating.

If you’ve been longing for active noise cancellation, don’t forget that we spotted AirPods Pro for $220. This is comes $10 of the all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

