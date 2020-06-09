AirPods 2 are within $1 of the Amazon low, upgrade today for $130 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. That’s $29 off and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. I’ve been rocking 2nd generation AirPods for around 5-months and I have not regretted my decision to upgrade. After 3-years with the first generation, battery life was downright awful so it was time to refresh what I had. It’s no joke that it felt like magic to get around 5-hours between charging sessions, and I really like being able to use Hey Siri from time to time. Another perk I’ve enjoyed is a faster Apple wireless chip that’s made pairing even faster. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.
Feed your AirPods in style with elago’s $11 Charging Stand. It’s an exact fit, allowing you to easily dock and top off your headphones, even when it’s dark. Nearly 400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4/5 star rating.
If you’ve been longing for active noise cancellation, don’t forget that we spotted AirPods Pro for $220. This is comes $10 of the all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike.
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation features:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
