Reduce OCD eyesores with DEWALT’s 33-inch Laser Square: $53 (New low, 25% off)

- Jun. 10th 2020 12:22 pm ET

$53
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 33-inch Laser Square (DW0802) for $52.75 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, you have a knack for noticing when things aren’t perfectly lined up. This can be a blessing and a curse, but at any rate this tool is here to help ensure your upcoming projects turn out exactly the way you like. It has a wide range of uses ranging from laying tile to aligning trim work. It even has integrated mounting pins for affixing its lasers to wall surfaces. Rated 5/5 stars.

Give up frills in favor of savings by opting for Swanson’s 7-inch Speed Square at $10. This style has been manufactured since 1925, easily proving its utility over the last century. With a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling carpentry square.

Tailor a project’s surrounding climate to your liking by nabbing this Dyson-refurbished Hot + Cool Fan/Heater for $180. This is a discount we spotted over the weekend and lucky for you, it’s still live. It sells for $450 in new condition, making this a rather impressive offer worthy of your consideration.

DEWALT 33-inch Laser Square (DW0802) features:

  • Includes three (3) integrated mounting pins to affix laser to wall surfaces.
  • Offers accuracy of +/- 3/16 in. At 33 ft.
  • 3 bubble vials for precise positioning
  • IP54 debris/water resistance and aluminum base for durability
  • Laser comes in a tool pouch for safe storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$53
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author