Reduce OCD eyesores with DEWALT’s 33-inch Laser Square: $53 (New low, 25% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 33-inch Laser Square (DW0802) for $52.75 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, you have a knack for noticing when things aren’t perfectly lined up. This can be a blessing and a curse, but at any rate this tool is here to help ensure your upcoming projects turn out exactly the way you like. It has a wide range of uses ranging from laying tile to aligning trim work. It even has integrated mounting pins for affixing its lasers to wall surfaces. Rated 5/5 stars.

Give up frills in favor of savings by opting for Swanson’s 7-inch Speed Square at $10. This style has been manufactured since 1925, easily proving its utility over the last century. With a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling carpentry square.

Tailor a project’s surrounding climate to your liking by nabbing this Dyson-refurbished Hot + Cool Fan/Heater for $180. This is a discount we spotted over the weekend and lucky for you, it’s still live. It sells for $450 in new condition, making this a rather impressive offer worthy of your consideration.

DEWALT 33-inch Laser Square (DW0802) features:

Includes three (3) integrated mounting pins to affix laser to wall surfaces.

Offers accuracy of +/- 3/16 in. At 33 ft.

3 bubble vials for precise positioning

IP54 debris/water resistance and aluminum base for durability

Laser comes in a tool pouch for safe storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!