Here's how you can score an Echo Dot + 1-month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9

Jun. 10th 2020

$58 $9
Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the third-generation Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98 shipped. Note: This is only for first-time Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. Also, the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is auto-renewing, so be sure to cancel that to avoid unnecessary charges. For comparison, the Echo Dot normally retails for $50, and the month of Amazon Music Unlimited is another $8 in value. Amazon’s Echo Dot is perfect for adding a smart speaker to any room in your home, thanks to its compact form-factor. The Echo Dot doesn’t just do smart home commands, it also plays music. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to play just about any music track that you can think of. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Coming in at just $9, it’s quite hard to beat today’s lead deal when it comes to smart speakers. In fact, this is about as low of a price as we’ve ever tracked on a similar speaker, with deals on Black Friday not even coming close.

However, if you’re in the market for other smart home gear, you’ll want to check out this sale we spotted on Ring products. Prices start at $80, and you’ll even find the all-new Ring Alarm on sale from $160.

Terms & Conditions:

This limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and an Echo Dot for $8.98 is available only to customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and who purchase an eligible Echo device. Current subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $7.99 plus applicable taxes until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer good while supplies last. Use of Echo Dot is subject to the Alexa and Alexa Device Terms of Use. If you return your Echo product related to this offer, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. If you cancel your Amazon Music subscription, you will not receive a refund of any fees already paid. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer does not apply to Echo Dot with clock.

