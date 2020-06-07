Score new lows on second-gen. Ring Alarm, Video Doorbell 3, and more from $80

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Ring smart home security gear, headlined by the second-generation Ring Alarm system headlined by the 5-piece kit with a free Echo Dot for $159.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $250 for both the security kit and Alexa speaker separately, with today’s offer marking the first time we’ve seen the recently-released Alarm set on sale and a new all-time low. Amazon’s new Ring Alarm system includes a base station alarm and refreshed keypad with built-in one-touch buttons alongside a contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. Perfect for adding some security to your smart home, with Alexa integration and more. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for other Ring deals, including additional Alarm bundles, a new all-time low on the Video Doorbell 3, and more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99. Down from $200, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Having just been released in April, the new Video Doorbell 3 features 1080p recording, improved motion detection, and a new privacy zone feature. Rated 4/5 stars from over 265 customers and you can lear more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable Ring deals:

All-new Ring Alarm features:

This kit comes with a base station to keep your system online, a keypad for in-home control, and a range extender to ensure your Alarm devices have signal. When paired with a contact sensor to cover a door or window and a motion detector to cover a room, it’s a great fit for apartments and condos.

