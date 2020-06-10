Electric guitar deals from $250: Gretsch, Fender, PRS, more up to $800 off

Guitar Center is offering the Gretsch Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut Electric Guitar (G2657T, Candy Apple Red) for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $550, today’s deal is $150 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This model is still up at $550 via Musician’s Friend and currently on sale for $450 at Amazon, for comparison sake. With a series of particularly notable vintage-style design touches, this one looks as nice as it sounds. This is the double-cut model with a Bigsby vibrato tailpiece that is designed for “three simple things—high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability, and spectacular style.” It features a Broad’Tron humbucking pickup, 22 medium jumbo frets, laurel fingerboard, a maple wood body, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More guitars deals and details below.

More Electric Guitar Deals:

Use a fraction of your savings today on some spare guitar strings and picks so you’re ready to go on day one and have some extras in your pocket. Be sure to check out the next generation Jammy EVO MIDI guitar for Mac and iPhone, and then head over to this morning’s KORG sale where all of its music production apps are 50% off.

More on the Gretsch Streamliner Double-Cut Electric:

The exhilarating G2657T Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with Bigsby is designed for three simple things—high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability and spectacular style. A sleek music machine, the G2657T cranks out the hits with updated features while staying true to That Great Gretsch Sound! A fast-playing 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with elegant pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile—ideal for chord work or fiery riffing.

