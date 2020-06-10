We are now tracking a nice collection of KORG iOS app deals. Maker of some of the best mobile production tools out there, KORG is now offering up to 50% off some of its best. One standout here is KORG Gadget 2 at $19.99. The fully-featured suite of recording tools and software instruments regularly fetches $40 on the App Store and this is matching the lowest price we have tracked. While there are some in-app purchases here, they are just for extra sound packs. The instruments that are included with your purchase are fantastic and have been since we went hands-on with the first generation Gadget. But this is also an all-in-one music production app with built-in recording capabilities and compatibility with other popular iOS production standards. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 users. Head below for loads more KORG deals.

KORG iOS app deals:

While Gadget 2 is one of my personal favorites from the lot, the KORG iOS app deals don’t stop there. Some other particular standouts for me include iKaossilator (although you can’t beat the real thing), the ARP ODYSSEi emulation, and the ELECTRIBE Wave. All of which are now marked down by 50% alongside Module Pro and the iM1 reproduction. You’ll find everything on sale listed below.

But for more iOS price drops, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup. There you’ll find find deals on Vertigo Racing, WEATHER NOW, 3DPro Camera, System Activity Monitors, and Easy Spending Budget, among others.

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42, Celeste $7, more

More on KORG Gadget 2:

KORG Gadget is the best all-in-one music production software and plugin collection; the intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called “Gadgets,” that you can freely combine for music production. Starting with the award winning iOS edition, followed by Gadget for Mac with its powerful plugin collection, now the Gadget plug-ins are now Windows compatible.” With carefully selected parameters and at-the-ready sounds/presets, you can now use various powerful gadgets with your favorite DAW on your Mac/PC.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!