Epson’s Pro 1080p+ Projector creates a 240-inch display for $700 (Reg. $850)

Amazon is offering the Epson Pro 1080p+ Projector (EX9220) for $699.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $150 off the going rate and is within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been eyeing large TVs, a projector could be an even better solution. Epson markets this model as being ready to create a 240-inch display, dwarfing the Samsung TV deal we spotted a couple days ago. It sports 3,600-lumens of brightness, which is a solid amount for a wide variety of lighting scenarios. With a resolution of 1920 by 1200, this is able to produce a clearer image than 1080p when connected to a supported device. Inputs include HDMI, USB, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Uplift your new projector with an AmazonBasics Tilting Bracket Mount for $9. It features a universal design that fits most projectors on the market. Once mounted you’ll be able to swivel and tilt until you find the perfect viewing angle for your space.

If you’d rather have something portable, have a look at Anker’s Nebula Capsule for $280. It’s not as bright or clear, but it’s a great option for creating a 100-inch screen while on-the-go. A built-in battery powers it for up to 4-hours.

Epson Pro 1080p+ Projector (EX9220) features:

More accurate, vivid color, even in well lit rooms : 3,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness (1)

Pro quality projector : 1080p+/WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) offers 4.5x more resolution than SVGA for full HD 1080p content

Wireless screen mirroring : mirror device photos, videos and apps using Miracast

