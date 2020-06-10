Home Depot takes up to 30% off patio furniture, outdoor tools, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off outdoor patio furniture, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Mansford Park Aluminum 4-Piece Deep Seating Set for $599. Originally $849, today’s deal is roughly $150 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll receive a 4-piece seating set with beige cushions attached to a rust-proof aluminum frame. The slim-frame design isn’t too heavy visually, making it a great companion with any modern outdoor space. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More top picks can be found below.

Another top pick is the Hampton Bay 6-piece Outdoor Patio Set for $599. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. As opposed to today’s lead deal, you’ll get even more pieces with this set for the same price. Although one might say it’s not as stylish. Nevertheless, this is a great way to outfit your patio with some new furniture. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals with up to 30% off across the board. Dive into our home goods guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials and more. This includes notable markdowns on Casper’s new Wave memory foam mattresses with up to $440 off.

Hampton Bay Mansford Park features:

Create a peaceful haven in your outdoor space with the Mansford Park All-Aluminum 4-Piece Deep Seating Set. Enjoy a soothing afternoon lounging supported by sturdy aluminum frames with simulated natural wood. The cushions are double welted and filled with Dacron to ensure a long life. All pieces come with adjustable levelers for firm-free comfort. The perfect addition to your outdoor patio, deck or sunroom.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!